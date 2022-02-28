Jewish Groups Urge Consequences for Reps. Greene, Gosar After Addressing Conference Hosted by Antisemite

JNS.org – Jewish organizations are condemning two members of Congress for speaking at a conference held by an organization that has been accused of antisemitism.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke at the American First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) hosted by Nick Fuentes, who has been accused of antisemitism and Holocaust denial. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) also spoke to the same conference by pre-recorded video.

The AFPAC conference was held at the same time and city as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Fuentes was banned from CPAC over his extreme views.

Greene, who has made and apologized for previous antisemitic statements and was removed by Republican leadership from her Congressional committee assignments, and Gosar, who has also spoken in-person to the same group and also removed from his committee assignments, were strongly condemned by Jewish organizations.

Related coverage University of South Florida Suspends Fraternity Over Antisemitic Hazing The University of South Florida (USF) has indefinitely suspended a fraternity following complaints about antisemitic initiation rituals and an online...

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said in a news release on Saturday that there was no place in the Republican Party for Fuentes, which the release called a Nazi sympathizer, and his supporters, while also strongly condemning Greene and Gosar.

“It is appalling and outrageous that a Member of Congress would share a platform with an individual who has actively spread antisemitic bile, mocked the Holocaust and promoted dangerous anti-Israel conspiracy theories,” RJC said in a news release.

The American Jewish Congress said in a Sunday news release that Greene and Gosar should face severe consequences.

“This is not the first time that it happens. Rep. Greene has repeatedly spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, trivialized the Holocaust, and used antisemitism for her own personal political power,” AJC said in the release. “Not only has Rep. Gosar defended Rep. Greene’s behavior, but he has gone beyond, by leading the way with his participation at AFPAC in 2021, when he became the first sitting member of Congress to attend this extremist event. Moreover, he has been associated in the past with the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, including by openly fundraising with him.”

The American Jewish Congress called for both members to be expelled from Congress.

“This sickening behavior of normalizing antisemitism and white supremacist beliefs, and directly associating with extremists, makes both Rep. Greene and Rep. Gosar unfit to serve in Congress.”

Greene defended herself on Twitter.

“I am not going to play the guilt by association game in which you demand every conservative should justify anything ever said by anyone they’ve ever shared a room with. I’m not going to be drawn into that. I’m only responsible for what I say,” Greene tweeted.

“So ask me about my speech. I talked about God and Liberty. I’m also not going to turn down the opportunity to speak to 1,200 young America First patriots because of a few off-color remarks by another speaker, even if I find those remarks unsavory. I want to embrace the young, boisterous and energetic conservatives in our movement—not cancel them like the establishment does.”