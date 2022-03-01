Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Israeli Killed in Ukraine Called Partner Moments Before Being Shot

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

London Theater Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ for Giving Billionaire Character Stereotypically Jewish Name

Russian Strike on Kyiv TV Tower Kills Five, Hits Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Site

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Flee Homes as Tactics Shift to Bombarding Cities

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

A Clear Guide for Combating Campus Antisemitism

Girlfriend of Antisemitic ‘GDL’ Founder Fired From Yoga Studio for Participating in ‘Business of Hate’

March 1, 2022 4:25 pm
0

‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Israeli Killed in Ukraine Called Partner Moments Before Being Shot

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A charred armored vehicle is seen on a street, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Maksim Levin.

An Israeli citizen who was killed in Ukraine called his partner shortly before being fatally shot, saying, “I don’t want to die.”

Roman Brodsky, 37, was gunned down while in his vehicle, apparently by Ukrainian forces who mistook him for a Chechen soldier. He made the phone call to his partner as the gunfire broke out, his father, Yafim, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Yafim praised his son’s partner for not leaving his body behind, explaining, “She stayed there in spite of the fact that she was in danger and did not leave the body, and we admire her for that so much.”

“I ask for help to bring my son and his girlfriend back to Israel so we can bury him here,” he said.

Related coverage

March 1, 2022 9:44 am
0

Israel Ends Two-Year Covid State of Emergency, Lifts Most Restrictions

i24 News - Israel on Tuesday ended its state of emergency in place since the start of the Covid pandemic...

Brodsky’s partner is still in Ukraine with his body and finding it difficult to leave.

Alex Miller, described as a close friend of Brodsky, told news site Walla that he warned Brodsky against staying in Ukraine, to no avail.

“We talked every day; we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Miller said. When Miller warned Brodsky the situation was dangerous, “he laughed at me; he didn’t think it would happen. I told him to get out of there.”

“Everyone is broken and we’ve received extremely difficult news,” Miller added. “It’s an extremely difficult and sad morning for the family and friends.”

“We knew 20 minutes after” the incident, he said. “His partner called screaming and said that Roman is gone and they shot him.”

“He was a man who everything he touched was a success,” Miller said of his friend.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.