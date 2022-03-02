Disappointing Investors, MSCI Excludes Israel From European Index

JNS.org – Morgan Stanley Capital International on Monday left Israel out of the European index and retained its Middle East classification, crushing hopes for a boost in the Israeli capital market.

Israel’s Sunday-to-Thursday trading schedule was apparently the primary factor in MSCI’s decision, as Europe’s market schedule runs Monday to Friday.

The investment research firm said it would “continue to engage market participants on the topic,” local media reported.

According to MSCI, a global investor poll that launched in December 2021 revealed strong divisions regarding the appropriate regional classification of the MSCI Israel Index.

