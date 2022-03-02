Wednesday, March 2nd | 29 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blast Rocks Kyiv Railway Station as Russian Advances Stall

Iowa Senate Follows House With Israel Anti-Boycott Bill Targeting Ben & Jerry’s

Putin Tells Bennett in Call: Russia’s ‘Security Interests’ Key to Ending Conflict

UK Union Slammed for Stoking ‘Division’ by Featuring BDS at Student Strike

The Unholy Alliance with Russia Unravels

‘They Need Everything’: Some 10,000 Ukrainian Jews Could Make Aliyah, Says Jewish Agency

Palestinian Envoy Ignores the Plight of Ukraine at the UN Human Rights Council

Is Man Good, Evil, or Something in Between? A Response

US and Europeans Exploiting Ukraine War to Impose ‘Bad Deal’ on Tehran in Nuclear Talks, Iran Negotiator Claims

Israel Helps Rescue 100 Jewish Orphans From Ukraine

March 2, 2022 9:07 am
0

Disappointing Investors, MSCI Excludes Israel From European Index

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A man enters the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Jan. 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner.

JNS.org – Morgan Stanley Capital International on Monday left Israel out of the European index and retained its Middle East classification, crushing hopes for a boost in the Israeli capital market.

Israel’s Sunday-to-Thursday trading schedule was apparently the primary factor in MSCI’s decision, as Europe’s market schedule runs Monday to Friday.

The investment research firm said it would “continue to engage market participants on the topic,” local media reported.

According to MSCI, a global investor poll that launched in December 2021 revealed strong divisions regarding the appropriate regional classification of the MSCI Israel Index.

Related coverage

March 2, 2022 5:38 pm
0

Blast Rocks Kyiv Railway Station as Russian Advances Stall

An explosion rocked a Kyiv railway station late on Wednesday where thousands of women and children were being evacuated, Ukraine's state-run...

“The topic continues to pose a challenging question across global market participants,” the firm stated. “While many respondents to the recent consultation suggested that the MSCI Israel Index should be regionally reclassified to Europe, a significant portion of other respondents presented strong reasons against it.”

Supporters of Israel’s regional reclassification argued that the nation’s economic indicators aligned more with European states, The Times reported. They further contended that keeping Israel’s index within the Middle East classification could lead to investors being less exposed to Israeli companies.

Those against the move said the differences in trade schedules significantly hindered the relationship with European markets, and maintained that geographical proximity is the primary driver in determining regional grouping.

According to some estimates, reclassifying the Israel Index into the European market could have added at least $1 billion in investments in Israeli equities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.