Israeli Doctors, Nurses to Help Ukrainian Refugees in Poland: ‘The Situation Is Grave’

An Israeli disaster relief team is heading to Poland on Thursday to aid refugees who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Organized by NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief, the volunteer group of doctors, nurses, and social workers will provide both medical care and trauma therapy for refugees. They will also deliver critical supplies, including food and hygiene products.

More than 280,000 people have fled to Poland since fighting in Ukraine began last week, according to the United Nations. The total number of Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries reached 875,000 on Wednesday, the world body said.

NATAN is partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the mission, as well as US and Mexico-based aid groups.

“We dedicate ourselves to the more than half a million refugees and aim to leave no one behind,” said Dr. Dorit Nitzan, a former WHO official who will lead the delegation.

“The situation is grave. Many of the refugees are elderly, women, and children. They are exhausted, sick, injured, and traumatized,” she added. “Ukraine’s neighbors have opened their hearts and homes to these refugees and we are joining in this enormous and critical undertaking to help those in need.”