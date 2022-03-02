Wednesday, March 2nd | 29 Adar I 5782

Israel’s Sheba, GE Team Up to Advance Digital Healthcare

avatar by JNS.org

The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and GE Healthcare announced on Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on advancing digital healthcare, they said in a release.

“This collaboration is based on our shared commitment to four guiding principles: digital health, open innovation, the international global healthcare ecosystem and building innovation infrastructure,” said professor Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba’s chief innovation officer. “Driven by a deep understanding of data analytics and digital health, we will be able to work together with GE Healthcare to deliver health care in a smarter way that meets our world’s evolving reality.”

Specifically, they will focus on innovation in data driven cardiology, remote pregnancy monitoring and molecular imaging.

Sheba said the agreement will empower its doctors to make faster, more targeted and more informed decisions in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients, while giving GE Healthcare the ability to help shape healthcare in Israel.

“I am extremely pleased that this collaboration is happening in Israel, which is a key country for us,” said GE Healthcare General Manager of South Europe Vasilis Sakkas. “We have a very big footprint here with over 600 employees working on research and development. There is a culture here that helps us innovate together.”

Professor Yitshak Kreiss, Sheba’s director-general, also celebrated the deal, explaining that the hospital looks for partners who are not only in the same field but who share a similar vision. He said the partnership is “just the start of our journey.”

