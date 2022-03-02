Prominent Black Lives Matter Figure Equates Ukrainian Resistance to Palestinian Terror Attacks

King claims a moral equivalence, by asserting that Palestinians are defending their “literal home[s] & homeland” when they “take any measure possible” against Israel.

According to most members of the United Nations Security Council, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. which requires member states to refrain from the “use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” Notably, Ukraine did not commit or threaten to commit an armed attack against Russia or any other UN member state prior to Moscow’s military action.

Meanwhile, Israel’s policies and actions are in direct response to Palestinian terror groups looking to inflict harm on all Israeli citizens — Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

Moreover, while King may wish it were so, there is no independent “Palestine,” as the Palestinians currently don’t meet the criteria for statehood as defined in international law. However, there is Palestinian self-governance. The Oslo Accords, forged in 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) the following year. The agreement was based on a promise by the Palestinian leadership to renounce terrorism and resolve all outstanding issues with Israel via bilateral negotiations.

To date, the Palestinian leadership has failed to live up to its obligations.

Unfortunately, in an otherwise well-written piece, Newsweek makes a similar mistake:

Palestinians had much of their homeland stripped from them following World War II, and they have fought to not only maintain what they say is theirs, but from Israeli attacks as well.

In fact, it was the 1917 Balfour Declaration — supported by local Arabs living in British Mandatory Palestine who wanted to coexist peacefully with the Jewish population — that would have led to the creation of a viable Arab state. Unfortunately for peace-seeking Jews and Arabs alike, the Arab leadership refused to drop its rejectionists positions, and instead embarked on a path of violence.

Despite this reality, successive Israeli governments have repeatedly attempted to forge a path towards a peaceful resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.