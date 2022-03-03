Jewish Ukrainian Soccer Player Among Athletes Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

A Jewish soccer player was killed when his home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was bombed by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Dmitry Martynenko, 25, and his mother died in the night-time blast while his father survived, Israel’s Channel 12 reported. His seven-year-old sister was badly injured and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Martynenko was born and raised in Kyiv, and served as a midfielder and the top scorer last season for his second-division team FC Gostomel.

Another Ukrainian soccer player, 21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo from the Lviv-based Karpaty soccer team, was also killed this week while fighting in Kyiv. He reportedly joined the Ukrainian army as a tank commander.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace,” the International Federation of Professional Footballers said on Wednesday.

Related coverage Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards Award-winning Jewish and deaf actress Marlee Matlin and the rest of the cast of “CODA” became the first predominantly deaf...

Yevhen Maylshev, a 19-year-old Ukrainian biathlete who ended his career in 2020, also died on Tuesday in combat with Russian troops. “Our condolences and love for family, friends and everyone who loved him,” said the Ukrainian Athletics Association of Maylshev, who was a member of the Ukrainian national team. “We will remember him forever.”

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Wednesday.