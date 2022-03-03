Thursday, March 3rd | 1 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Crown Prince: Israel Could Be ‘Potential Ally’

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Evacuation Corridors as US Sanctions Oligarchs

EU Lawmakers Slam Palestinian Curriculum for Inciting Students to ‘Hate Jews, Emulate Terrorists’

The Tragic Paradox of Israel and Ukraine

The New York Times Published a Gushy Rashida Tlaib Profile. Then Pro-Israel Readers Flooded the Comments Section

University of Washington to Continue Israel Studies Program Despite Funding Controversy

Iran Nearing Nuclear Bomb Yardstick as Enriched Uranium Stock Grows

World Leaders Must Act to Stop ‘Total Destruction’ of Ukraine, Says Israel’s Bennett

Jewish Ukrainian Soccer Player Among Athletes Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Tel Aviv University Offers Scholarships to Ukrainian Students Fleeing to Israel

March 3, 2022 1:58 pm
0

Jewish Ukrainian Soccer Player Among Athletes Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Soccer fans showing support for Ukraine at a recent match at the Utilita Energy Stadium in the UK. Photo: YouTube screenshot/Sky News.

A Jewish soccer player was killed when his home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was bombed by Russian forces on Tuesday.

Dmitry Martynenko, 25, and his mother died in the night-time blast while his father survived, Israel’s Channel 12 reported. His seven-year-old sister was badly injured and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Martynenko was born and raised in Kyiv, and served as a midfielder and the top scorer last season for his second-division team FC Gostomel.

Another Ukrainian soccer player, 21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo from the Lviv-based Karpaty soccer team, was also killed this week while fighting in Kyiv. He reportedly joined the Ukrainian army as a tank commander.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football’s first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace,” the International Federation of Professional Footballers said on Wednesday.

Related coverage

March 1, 2022 3:02 pm
0

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

Award-winning Jewish and deaf actress Marlee Matlin and the rest of the cast of “CODA” became the first predominantly deaf...

Yevhen Maylshev, a 19-year-old Ukrainian biathlete who ended his career in 2020, also died on Tuesday in combat with Russian troops. “Our condolences and love for family, friends and everyone who loved him,” said the Ukrainian Athletics Association of Maylshev, who was a member of the Ukrainian national team. “We will remember him forever.”

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Wednesday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.