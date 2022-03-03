Thursday, March 3rd | 30 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Crown Prince: Israel Could Be ‘Potential Ally’

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Evacuation Corridors as US Sanctions Oligarchs

EU Lawmakers Slam Palestinian Curriculum for Inciting Students to ‘Hate Jews, Emulate Terrorists’

The Tragic Paradox of Israel and Ukraine

The New York Times Published a Gushy Rashida Tlaib Profile. Then Pro-Israel Readers Flooded the Comments Section

University of Washington to Continue Israel Studies Program Despite Funding Controversy

Iran Nearing Nuclear Bomb Yardstick as Enriched Uranium Stock Grows

World Leaders Must Act to Stop ‘Total Destruction’ of Ukraine, Says Israel’s Bennett

Jewish Ukrainian Soccer Player Among Athletes Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Tel Aviv University Offers Scholarships to Ukrainian Students Fleeing to Israel

March 3, 2022 5:54 pm
0

Saudi Crown Prince: Israel Could Be ‘Potential Ally’

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said Israel could be a “potential ally” of Riyadh, in remarks published Thursday.

“For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved,” the prince told US monthly magazine The Atlantic, according to remarks carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“We don’t look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together,” Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler said.

“But we have to solve some issues before we get to that,” he added.

Related coverage

March 3, 2022 12:26 pm
0

Tel Aviv University Offers Scholarships to Ukrainian Students Fleeing to Israel

Israel’s Tel Aviv University announced Thursday that it will be offering dozens of scholarships to Ukrainian students and researchers whose...

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

But in 2020, two of its main Gulf allies — Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — normalized ties with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab states to do so after Egypt and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said it would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

In December 2021, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, told Arab News that Riyadh is ready to normalize relations with the Jewish state “as soon as the terms of [the Arab Peace Initiative]… are implemented.”

Prince Mohammed has, however, seems more open than his father – King Salman – towards Israel, allowing its commercial aircraft to pass through Saudi air space.

Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv that normalization will materialize when Israel follows a “just solution” to the Palestinian issue.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.