World Leaders Must Act to Stop ‘Total Destruction’ of Ukraine, Says Israel’s Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Thursday that Ukraine faces “total destruction” unless world powers act swiftly to confront Russia’s military invasion, as Ukraine’s president again appealed to the Jewish state to do more to support its defense.

“Things are looking bad on the ground right now, but it’s important to understand that if world leaders don’t act quickly, it can get much worse,” Bennett told a global cyber-tech conference in Tel Aviv. “I’m talking about untold loss of life, total destruction of Ukraine, millions of refugees and it’s not too late.”

“It’s the responsibility of the major players in the world to act rapidly to get the two sides out of the battlefield and on to the negotiation table,” he urged.

The warning came after Bennett on Wednesday held talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in an effort mediate between the two sides. Those conversations marked the second time Bennett has discussed the escalation with the two leaders, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, killing hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians.

“I participated in five or six different conflicts as a soldier, a commander and later on as a security cabinet member. It’s just a horrible thing,” Bennett exclaimed. “We in Israel have had our fair share of wars, and I can tell you one big lesson: Wars are easy to start and very difficult to finish.”

Later on Thursday, Zelensky expressed disappointment with Israel’s stance towards Ukraine since the Russian invasion, Israeli news portal Ynet reported, citing a press conference with journalists in a secret location where the Ukrainian president spoke flanked by armed bodyguards, fearing assassination by Russian forces.

Zelensky said he expected Bennett to be more supportive of Ukraine as war with Russia broke out. The Ukrainian leader has reportedly asked Bennett for military assistance, while Israel has until now assisted only with humanitarian aid.

“Today I saw a beautiful picture of people wrapped in the Ukraine flag at the Western Wall, praying for this country. I am grateful for that,” Zelensky said. “I spoke to the Israeli leaders. We have decent relations, but those are tested in times of crisis.”

“I don’t feel that the Israeli government has wrapped itself in the Ukrainian flag,” he lamented.

Bennett has previously characterized Israel’s approach as “measured and responsible,” seeking to preserve its ability to conduct military operations in Syria, which depend on coordination with Moscow, while supporting Ukraine, which like Russia is home to a large Jewish community.