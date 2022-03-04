Friday, March 4th | 1 Adar II 5782

March 4, 2022 11:16 am
Jewish Ukrainian Actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise $3 Million for Ukraine Within Hours

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in an Instagram video on Thursday announcing their GoFundMe campaign for Ukraine. Photo: Screenshot.

Ukrainian-born Jewish actress Mila Kunis and her husband, fellow actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, announced on Thursday night that they started a fundraiser to help those in Kunis’ native country facing Russia’s invasion, and will match up to $3 million in donations.

By Friday morning, the GoFundMe campaign started by the former “That 70s Show” costars has already raised over $3 million with a goal of raising $30 million.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983 and moved to the United States with her family in 1991. She has previously said that she lost many relatives in the Holocaust, including her grandparents, and cited antisemitism as a main factor that drove her family from Ukraine.

“I have always considered myself an American. A proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian,” Kunis, 38, said on Thursday in a video announcing the fundraiser that was shared on Kutcher’s Instagram account. Kutcher, 44, chimed in to say, “and I’ve never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian.”

The couple’s fundraiser will benefit Flexport and Airbnb, two organizations on the ground providing immediate refugee and humanitarian aid efforts to Ukrainians. Flexport is sending shipments of relief supplies to refugee locations in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing and cost of living to refugees fleeing Ukraine, according to the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave that doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis also said in the Instagram video. “We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us.”

“Let’s support them with anything we can,” Kutcher added.

