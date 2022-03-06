Israel to Establish Field Hospital in Ukraine Next Week

Israel is preparing to set up a field hospital near the Ukrainian city of Lviv next week that will provide additional humanitarian and medical assistance to the war-torn country.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who met with the medical delegation leaving for Ukraine at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Sunday, described the mission as an “expression of our solidarity” with the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“We perform our moral duty, and are extending our assistance to the Ukrainian people. This is the least we can do as human beings for the sake of human beings,” Horowitz stated. “The Ministry of Health and the State of Israel are clearly on the side of the Ukrainian people.”

“We will continue to help save the lives of citizens whose worlds have been destroyed in the spur of a moment,” he added.

The field hospital will operate with the help of Sheba, Clalit Health Services, and teams from other Israeli medical centers. It will include several divisions, including a children’s ward, a maternity ward and delivery room, an emergency ward, a primary care clinic, an outpatient clinic, and a command center. Remote treatment technologies pioneered by Sheba will also be available.

“It is our personal and national responsibility to extend a helping hand to every human being,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Sheba’s director general. “And we have the knowledge and capability to do this mission.”

Israel announced Sunday that it will supply six large generators to the Lviv hospital to ensure continuous operation in case of power outages. Its Health Ministry last week sent planes with medical equipment and medicine to Ukraine.

Sheba already established a virtual hospital using telemedicine technologies in partnership with the Israeli charity United Hatzalah, which at the end of February sent a humanitarian mission team to treat Ukranian refugees in Moldova.