March 7, 2022 11:36 am
0

Jewish Federations of North America Allocates First $8 Million to Help Jews in Ukraine

JNS.org

Ukrainians in the city of Odessa boarding a train as they fled the Russian offensive. Photo: Reutewrs/Igor TkachenkoAINE

JNS.org – The Jewish Federation of North America (JFNA) announced on Thursday that they have raised and will allocate their first $8 million of their $20 million goal to secure the Jewish community of Ukraine.

According to a news release, the funds were allocated to The Jewish Agency for Israel, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, World ORT, United Hatzalah and Hillel International.

The funds will go to sustain displaced Jews who are not in camps or shelters with basic needs such as food, medicine, appliances, and clothing, as well as increasing cash assistance to elderly and vulnerable families.

“Jewish Federations are working in lockstep with our partner organizations to ensure that critical aid gets through to Ukraine’s Jewish community,” JFNA President and CEO Eric Fingerhut said. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from every corner of our system to step up, pitch in, and lead in the efforts to provide immediate relief and services to this community under siege.”

According to the release, the Federations are focusing on delivering immediate relief and direct services to the best of their ability, including the evacuation of individuals under immediate threat of hostilities, expediting rapid aliyah for those who wish to move to Israel and aid in their absorption, and safeguard for Jewish communal facilities, individuals in their communities or temporary accommodations.

