Syrian Foreign Minister Says Country ‘Can Respond Any Day’ to Israeli Airstrikes

JNS.org – Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that a reprisal by Damascus to reported Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in his country could occur at any time, Israel’s broadcaster Kan reported on Monday.

“We can respond any day; we will not forget,” Mekdad told the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen television channel.

According to the news report, Mekdad said Syria “is able to respond” but refused to say when an attack would come. Mekdad said Syrian civilians dissatisfied with a lack of retribution “have truth in their words. We do not forget our victims.”

Earlier on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosions that occurred in Damascus and other areas at 5 am took place when “Israeli missiles fired from the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights]” struck “posts and weapons warehouses of Iran-backed militias in the vicinity of Damascus international airport.”

Related coverage Lebanese FM: Getting Rid of Hezbollah and Its Weapons Would Lead to Civil War JNS.org - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that Israel’s presence in the Shebaa Farms justifies Hezbollah’s existence even...

Two people were killed in the strikes, reported Syrian state media.