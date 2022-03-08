Terrorist Stabs Two Police Officers Near Old City of Jerusalem

JNS.org – A terrorist stabbed two officers from the Israel Police with a knife on Monday evening near the Old City of Jerusalem.

In response, the police returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Magen David Adom paramedics and emergency medical technicians were on-site and provided medical treatment to the two male victims, both in their early 20s.

“When we arrived at the [Lions’ Gate], we saw police officers treating two people with stab wounds. We moved them out to the Western Wall [Kotel] courtyard, treated them for their wounds and transferred them to MICUs for evacuation to the hospital,” MDA EMT Baruch Weissman said in a statement.

On Sunday, two Israel Police officers were also wounded in an attack near Jerusalem’s Old City. Those men, who suffered light to moderate wounds, were also evacuated for medical treatment.