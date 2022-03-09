Wednesday, March 9th | 6 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Nuclear Talks Stumble Over Unresolved Russia Demands on Ukraine

Jewish Non-Profit Launches ‘Hollywood Bureau’ for More Accurate Portrayal of Jews on Screen

French Interior Minister Dissolves Pro-Palestinian NGOs Advocating Israel’s Destruction

Russia’s Invasion Is a Wake-Up Call for Israel and the West

Remembering the Anschluss

British Lawmaker Questions Possible Hamas Financial Dealings with UK Companies

Syria Lies That Israel Killed Civilians; Reuters Repeats Claim

‘Another Jewish Community Ceases to Exist’: Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Condemns Russian Advance, Attacks on Civilians

The New York Times Is No Friend to Victims of Iranian Terror

Putin’s Troops Ravage Ukraine While His Envoy Steers Team Biden’s Talks With Iran

March 9, 2022 9:01 am
0

Israel’s Romanian Embassy Evacuates Pediatric Cancer Patients to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Ukrainian Jewish children on their way to the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca to be taken to Israel. Photo: Twitter

JNS.org – Israel’s embassy in Romania helped facilitate the evacuation this week of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients to Israel for treatment.

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Israeli Ambassador to Romania David Saranga and his staff helped to arrange the passage of 10 Ukrainian children with cancer.

The kids will be flown to Israel’s Schneider Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, where they will continue to receive medical care.

“As diplomats representing the state of the Jewish people, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of others,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter. “It is our moral duty to do everything in our power to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.