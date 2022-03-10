IDF Chief of Staff Makes Historic Visit to Bahrain

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi kicked off his first historic visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Israeli military announced on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by the Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force, His Excellency Lt. Gen. Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi, said the IDF.

It stated that “during his visit, the chief of the general staff will meet with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Defence Council, His Highness Maj. Gen. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.”