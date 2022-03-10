Thursday, March 10th | 8 Adar II 5782

March 10, 2022 12:33 pm
Israeli Foreign Minister, Jordan’s King Discuss Jerusalem Tensions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Amman, Jordan March 10, 2022. Jordanian Royal Palace/Handout via Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for talks on Thursday about coordinating ways of securing calm in Jerusalem, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, officials on both sides said.

The visit came “ahead of the (Muslim fast month) of Ramadan and in light of reports of growing tension in Jerusalem,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

A royal palace statement said Abdullah told Lapid that Israel‘s “unilateral steps” in Jerusalem, from what it described as accelerated Jewish settlement building to its attempts to change the legal status quo of the city, undermined a two-state solution.

Abdullah pushed for a resumption of stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks to resolve the decades old conflict with the goal of setting up an independent Palestinian state that co-exists alongside Israel, the palace statement said.

The Israeli foreign ministry quoted Lapid as saying that he and Abdullah “agreed that we must work together to calm tension and promote understandings.”

Jordan’s Hashemite ruling family is the custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in eastern Jerusalem.

