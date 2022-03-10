Thursday, March 10th | 7 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Shows ‘Reckless Disregard’ for Ukraine Civilians, US Spy Chiefs Say

Israel’s ‘Citizenship Law’ Passes in Final Knesset Vote

Iranian Obduracy, Russian Demand for Sanctions Exemption Could Yet Derail Revived Nuclear Deal as Vienna Talks Reach Critical Moment

UK Imposes Asset Freezes on Roman Abramovich, Rosneft Boss Sechin

Israeli Energy CEO Says Europe Can’t Avoid Russian Gas in Short Term, Floats Israeli Exports

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to Address Israeli Knesset Via Zoom

Israeli Foreign Minister, Jordan’s King Discuss Jerusalem Tensions

100 Year-Old Synagogue in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv Damaged by Russian Shelling

Media Outlets Use Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine to Attack Israel

A Resource for Students Ahead of ‘Israeli Apartheid Week’

March 10, 2022 11:35 am
0

Shabbat Vayikra: The Power of Ethical Leadership

avatar by Jeremy Rosen

Opinion

A Torah scroll. Photo: RabbiSacks.org.

The Book of Exodus — which we have just completed — provides us with two examples of leadership. First, there is Pharaoh, an omnipotent autocrat, rooted in a static and immovable mindset, who was unable to comprehend the inhumanity of his policies or an alternative narrative. On the other hand, Moses, a revolutionary, was animated by ideals and spiritual inspiration. Both sought order — one through oppression, the other through inspiration.

Pharaoh was concerned only with the preservation of power through force. Pharaoh expected his inner circle of oligarchs, priests, magicians, and advisors to support and reinforce his policies. Moses was brought up experiencing different cultures, and he challenged authority and fixed ways of thinking.

He was open to different ways of life, and yet remained loyal to the people of his birth. And his openness to new ideas enabled him to experience the Divine presence, which led him on his mission to free the enslaved Hebrews and establish a new kind of religious community.

It is a feature of the Biblical narrative that its main figures all experience changes and new experiences, which I believe is one of the main reasons that Jews have survived so much adversity over such a long time — not just because we have always been on the move and been adaptable, but also because we had a strong sense of our identity. This has enabled us to adjust and be on the lookout for different ways of dealing with challenges, while remaining rooted in a religious culture that values education, knowledge, ambition, and stresses behavior rather than theology.

Related coverage

March 10, 2022 12:00 pm
0

Media Outlets Use Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine to Attack Israel

Ukraine is a 38-hour drive from Israel. The two countries are in different regions of the world. The newspapers who...

Looking around us today, we see that leaders with fixed ways of thinking end up failing their countries and people. And those who believe in force, censorship, and corruption are destined to do more harm than good. Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. This also applies to religious communities that try to suppress or exclude different ideas.

Contrast this with Moses, who always listened to the complaints and needs of his flock, and who was a reluctant and modest leader uninterested in power, but one animated by humane and spiritual ideals. His legacy has inspired humanity, and is far greater than all the violent destructive tyrants.

We now start the Book of Leviticus, Vayikra. Its sacrificial system is predicated on the idea of forgiveness, purity, and ethical behavior, even if the ceremonials come from a different era.  These are legacies to be proud of.

Shabbat Shalom, and Happy Purim next Wednesday night.

The author is a writer and rabbi based in New York.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.