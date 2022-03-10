US House Approves $1 Billion Funding for Israel’s Iron Dome

i24 News – Israel’s defense and foreign ministers on Thursday thanked the US House of Representatives for approving a $1 billion package to fund interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome air defense system.

The elected officials adopted Wednesday evening a new American budget which also includes the annual aid of $3.8 billion for Israel’s security, as well as nearly $14 billion for the Ukrainian crisis.

The aid was granted after several months of delay due to internal political conflicts.

“I would like to thank the US House of Representatives for approving Israel’s security package, including $1 billion for the Iron Dome, in order to ensure Israel’s security and enable us to better protect our citizens. Special thanks to President Biden for his leadership and uncompromising support for Israel’s security,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that the funding for Israel “is a testament to the strategic relations between Israel and the United States. Thank you for the $1 billion assistance for the Iron Dome systems and the commitment to the security of the State of Israel over the years.”

The text, which includes an economic and humanitarian component, but also weapons and ammunition for Kyiv, must now be voted on in the Senate before being sent to the White House for the president’s signature.

The Iron Dome defense system was used in last May’s 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip when the terrorist group fired thousands of rockets at Israeli territory from the coastal enclave.

According to Israel, Iron Dome, the world’s most advanced short-range missile interception system, has an interception rate of 90%.