In Letter to Biden, 21 Congress Members Raise Concern About Impending Iran Nuclear Deal

JNS.org – As an agreement to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran—the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA—appears to be forthcoming, a bipartisan group of 21 members of the US House of Representatives sent a letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressing their dissatisfaction with reports about concessions the United States made to the Islamic Republic to arrive at the agreement.

Led by pro-Israel Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Tom Reed (R-NY), the members stated in the letter, which was also sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that many of them hoped the administration would deliver on its campaign promise of a longer and stronger deal that not only provided nuclear restrictions but also addressed Iran’s ballistic missile program and sponsorship of international terrorism.

In his nomination hearing, Blinken had committed to maintaining the terrorism-related sanctions.

Instead, reports have indicated that the new deal addresses none of those concerns while likely providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief, in addition to lifting the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and sanctions on members of the office of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Such a deal “would be providing a clear path for Iranian proxies to continue fueling terrorism,” wrote the authors of the letter.