Some Uncomfortable Ukraine-Israel Analogies

JNS.org – With news of war in Ukraine grabbing all the headlines, Palestinian officials and advocates are straining to find comparisons between the Ukraine-Russian crisis and their own cause. There are indeed some comparisons, though not the ones they have in mind.

PLO official Nihad Abu Ghosh sees an analogy between the collapse of the Soviet Union (in 1991) and the Ukraine crisis — in both situations, he complains, Israel is taking advantage of the situation in order “to increase settlement building in the occupied West Bank by promoting immigration.”

Abu Ghosh, it should be noted, is a longtime official of the PLO as well as head of information and education for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a PLO member organization. Over the years, he has served as head of diaspora affairs for the PLO, and head of information and education for the DFLP.

That’s important because it was the PLO that signed the Oslo accords with Israel in 1993; the Palestinian Authority had not yet been established. The Oslo accords do not prohibit Israel from building new towns in the Israeli-controlled portion of Judea and Samaria. Nor do the accords bar Israel from allowing Ukrainian Jews, or anybody else, to settle in those towns.

In other words, Abu Ghosh is complaining about something that is permitted by the agreements his own organization signed and is bound by. Indeed, any PLO or PA official who protests against more Jews becoming residents of Israeli-controlled territories is protesting against something that the PLO and PA leadership already agreed to.

So why do PA officials — and advocates of the Palestinian Arab cause in general — keep complaining about “illegal Jewish settlements”? Because they know they can get away with it. No reporter ever asks them, “But don’t the Oslo accords permit Jewish settlements in Israel’s territories?” No editor ever fact-checks them or corrects them before publishing their op-eds about “illegal settlers.”

Another Ukraine-Palestinians analogy currently making the rounds has to do with the suffering of civilians. This allegation gained currency in social media this week, courtesy of international supermodel Gigi Hadid, who announced that she is donating all her earnings “from the fall 2022 shows” to “aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine” and “those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

Let’s leave aside, for the moment, the hypocrisy of the PA or Hamas accepting donations from the earnings of a model whose outfits flagrantly violate the Islamic strictures that are the law in both the PA territories and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The PA’s constitution says “Islam is the official religion in Palestine” and that “the principles of Islamic Sharia [law] will be the main source of legislation.” The garb promoted or imposed upon women under the P.A. and Hamas differs quite noticeably from that which is worn by Hadid on the runway.