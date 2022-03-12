Saturday, March 12th | 9 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

Ukraine Trusts in Israeli Mediation, Denies Bennett Advised Caving to Russia

Report: Zelensky Proposes for Israel to Host Ukraine-Russia Talks

Turkey, Armenia Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Mending Ties

Israel, Ukraine Deny Report Bennett Recommended Yielding to Russian Demands

Amnesty Official Slammed for ‘Shameless’ Claim That Israel ‘Shouldn’t Exist as a Jewish State’

Ukraine Says Russia Wants to Drag Belarus Into War, Warns of Invasion Plan

‘Taking a Blood Test of the City’: How Israel’s Sewage Can Fight the Next COVID-19 Wave

Jewish Groups Cheer Senate Passage of Funding for Iron Dome, US Synagogues

Babyn Yar: Re-Burying the Holocaust With Bullets

March 12, 2022 2:03 pm
0

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom’s biggest mass execution in decades.

The number dwarfed the 67 executions reported there in all of 2021 and the 27 in 2020.

Offenses ranged from joining militant groups to holding “deviant beliefs,” the ministry said in a statement.

“These individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children,” the statement read.

Related coverage

March 12, 2022 11:21 am
0

Turkey, Armenia Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Mending Ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he held "productive and constructive" talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday...

“Crimes committed by these individuals also include pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS (Islamic State), al-Qaeda and the Houthis,” it added.

The ministry did not say how the executions were carried out.

The men included 37 Saudi nationals who were found guilty in a single case for attempting to assassinate security officers and targeting police stations and convoys, the statement added.

The mass execution is likely to bring back attention to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record at a time when world powers have been focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rights groups have accused Saudi Arabia of enforcing restrictive laws on political and religious expression, and criticized it for using the death penalty, including for defendants arrested when they were minors.

“There are prisoners of conscience on Saudi death row, and others arrested as children or charged with non-violent crimes,” Soraya Bauwens, deputy director of anti-death penalty charity Reprieve, said in a statement.

“We fear for every one of them following this brutal display of impunity,” she added.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

The state SPA news agency said the accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process.

The kingdom executed 63 people in one day in 1980, a year after militants seized the Grand Mosque in Mecca, according to state media reports.

A total of 47 people, including prominent Shi’ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr, were executed in one day in 2016.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.