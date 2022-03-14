New-Generation IDF Tank Receives Own Production Line

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Force’s next-generation tank, Merkava Mark 5—dubbed “Barak” (or “lightning” in Hebrew)—will enter initial service in the Armored Corps within a year, Walla reported on Thursday.

The development comes after a new production line for producing the platform has been set up, stated the report.

According to the report, the tank will have an upgraded Trophy active protection system against anti-tank missiles, made by Rafael; 360-degree camera coverage for day and night views, boosted situational awareness; and a head-up display for the tank commander, similar to that of a fighter-jet pilot.

The tank will also include new, advanced sensors enabling it to independently acquire targets and strike them rapidly, as well as deploy electronic-warfare capabilities and advanced processing systems.

Military officials said the upgrades will boost the tank’s lethality and ability to generate intelligence for both itself and other forces.