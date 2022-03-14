Russian, Israeli Leaders Speak Again About Ukraine Conflict

Monday, March 14th | 11 Adar II 5782

March 14, 2022 3:02 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday about the conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the call had been at Israel’s request.

An Israeli official said that Bennett, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Saturday night, left in the middle of a cabinet meeting for the call with Putin, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Bennett has held numerous calls with both Putin and Zelensky in an attempt to assist efforts to resolve the conflict. The latest conversation dealt with ceasefire efforts as well as Israeli humanitarian aid in the region, according to the Israeli official.

Israel on Monday approved sending a field hospital to treat refugees in western Ukraine. It is expected to handle about 100 patients a day, according to Bennett’s office.

