Ukraine Government Welcomes Israel’s ‘Noble Mission’ to Secure Peace as Russian Invasion Rages

The Ukrainian government on Monday praised Israel for embarking on the “noble vision” of bringing peace to the war-ravaged country, more than two weeks into the Russian invasion.

“Israel has taken on the difficult but noble mission of mediating the search for peace and ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak — the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — wrote on Facebook.

Yermak added that he was in “constant contact” with Eyal Hulata, Israel’s national security adviser and the head of its National Security Council.

“The first results have already been achieved: as part of the evacuation, Israel will start admitting relatives of Ukrainians who are already in that country. I thank my colleagues and hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts,” he wrote.

Yermak was referring to the announcement on Sunday by Israel’s Interior Minister, Ayelet Shaked, confirming that there will be no cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees with a relative in Israel who are permitted to enter the country.

Separately, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday said that Israel has a moral duty to let in more Ukrainians, and called for a more “generous” but “balanced” entry policy, following criticism that the country is limiting the influx of non-Jewish refugees.

“We will not close our doors and hearts to people who have lost their entire world,” Lapid said while visiting the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine.