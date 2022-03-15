Tuesday, March 15th | 12 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senate Republicans to Biden: Without Bipartisan Support, New Deal ‘Will Not Survive’

IDF Soldiers to Assist Absorption Process of Ukrainian and Russian ‘Olim’

Kremlin Says West’s Sanctions Affect Iranian Nuclear Deal

Israel to Deploy $6.4 Million Field Hospital in Ukraine, Named After Golda Meir

Environmental Group Sierra Club Scolded for ‘Caving’ to Anti-Zionist Pressure, Cancelling Israel Trips

Russian, Israeli Leaders Speak Again About Ukraine Conflict

New Jersey Exhibit Examines Lives of Holocaust Survivors After World War II, UN Response

Jewish Communities to Host First Matzah-Baking Events in Gulf Countries

Israel, UAE Push for US Security Guarantees in Any New Iran Deal: Report

Police in Connecticut Arrest Suspect in Arson of Local Synagogue and Church

March 15, 2022 7:56 am
0

IDF Soldiers to Assist Absorption Process of Ukrainian and Russian ‘Olim’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli troops participate in a drill in the Golan Heights in January 2022. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

JNS.org – Ukrainian-speaking and Russian-speaking soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces will assist new olim from Ukraine and Russia throughout their absorption process, according to a joint statement on Monday by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

In light of the significant rise in the number of arrivals from both countries who are eligible under Israel’s Law of Return for citizenship and residency, the ministers said that they planned to deploy both conscripted and reserve soldiers to accompany the arrivals from the time they land at Ben-Gurion International Airport and onwards.

The program is expected to be supported by a government decision on the matter.

The soldiers “will assist in the assortment and absorption process, but will not be authorized to themselves take any decision relating to judgment on receiving the oleh status, or relating to the Israel Population and Immigration Authority or any other benefit,” noted the statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.