IDF Soldiers to Assist Absorption Process of Ukrainian and Russian ‘Olim’

JNS.org – Ukrainian-speaking and Russian-speaking soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces will assist new olim from Ukraine and Russia throughout their absorption process, according to a joint statement on Monday by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

In light of the significant rise in the number of arrivals from both countries who are eligible under Israel’s Law of Return for citizenship and residency, the ministers said that they planned to deploy both conscripted and reserve soldiers to accompany the arrivals from the time they land at Ben-Gurion International Airport and onwards.

The program is expected to be supported by a government decision on the matter.

The soldiers “will assist in the assortment and absorption process, but will not be authorized to themselves take any decision relating to judgment on receiving the oleh status, or relating to the Israel Population and Immigration Authority or any other benefit,” noted the statement.