Tuesday, March 15th | 13 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Plans Europe Trip for Ukraine Summit Next Week as Refugees Top 3 Million

Russia, Ukraine Said to Soften Some Positions as Bennett’s Mediation Efforts Continue: Report

IHRA Antisemitism Definition Sees ‘Widespread Consensus’ With 200 New Adoptions: Study

‘They Will Return With New Enthusiasm’: Under Russian Fire, Ukrainian Jewish Women Pledge to Help Rebuild Country

Tufts University Rejects Anti-Zionist Boycott of Jewish-Led Student Groups

Israel Approves Plan to Rapidly Absorb 100,000 Ukrainian Jews

US Still Engaging With Russia on Iran Deal Despite Ukraine: US Official

16 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Sent From Israel to Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

French Interior Ministry Reverses Decision to Close Radical Mosque in Cannes

Jewish Actress Zoey Deutch Tests Jimmy Fallon on Yiddish Knowledge

March 15, 2022 1:01 pm
0

Jewish Actress Zoey Deutch Tests Jimmy Fallon on Yiddish Knowledge

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Zoey Deutsch quizzing Jimmy Fallon on Yiddish on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actress Zoey Deutch quizzed Jimmy Fallon on his command of some key Yiddish words and phrases during her appearance on his late night talk show last week.

Deutch — who said she grew up hearing her father and grandmother speaking a lot of Yiddish and that it was “part of the family lexicon” — tested Fallon on a few “advanced” Yiddish words and phrases. Faced with two possible meanings, the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host was pressed to pick the right definition.

Fallon aced Deutch’s queries about the Yiddish words “mishpacha,” “shayna punim,” and the trio “schmegege, schmendrick and schmo.

“The Outfit” star later noted that if her Jewish grandmother was on the show, she would tell Fallon he had a “shayna punim.”

Related coverage

March 15, 2022 12:06 pm
0

Jewish A Cappella Group Maccabeats Debuts ‘Encanto’-Themed Purim Song

The Jewish a cappella group The Maccabeats released on Sunday a music video for their "Encanto Purim" song, inspired by...

Watch Zoey Deutch’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.