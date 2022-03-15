Jewish Actress Zoey Deutch Tests Jimmy Fallon on Yiddish Knowledge

Jewish actress Zoey Deutch quizzed Jimmy Fallon on his command of some key Yiddish words and phrases during her appearance on his late night talk show last week.

Deutch — who said she grew up hearing her father and grandmother speaking a lot of Yiddish and that it was “part of the family lexicon” — tested Fallon on a few “advanced” Yiddish words and phrases. Faced with two possible meanings, the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host was pressed to pick the right definition.

Fallon aced Deutch’s queries about the Yiddish words “mishpacha,” “shayna punim,” and the trio “schmegege, schmendrick and schmo.”

“The Outfit” star later noted that if her Jewish grandmother was on the show, she would tell Fallon he had a “shayna punim.”

Watch Zoey Deutch’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below: