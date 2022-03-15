Russia, Ukraine Said to Soften Some Positions as Bennett’s Mediation Efforts Continue: Report

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow on the war in Ukraine are seeing a shift as both sides are said to be “narrowing” to a certain extent, senior Israeli sources told Hebrew-language media on Tuesday.

Amid Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation efforts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, positions held by both sides appear to be softening, Israel’s N12 news site reported, citing unnamed senior sources.

“The Russians entered the negotiations demanding the ouster of Zelensky and the disarmament of Ukraine. That’s no longer their position,” according to the Israeli sources. “The Ukrainians have also come down from the tree.”

Bennett has in recent days held numerous calls with both Putin and Zelensky on ceasefire efforts to try resolve the conflict, which began with Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

According to the cited sources, Israel did not engage in mediation efforts to convene a summit in Jerusalem for the sake of appearances. “That is not the goal,” they said.

“The result of the move is a marked moderation of the pressure on Israel — if we had sat idly, we would have been required to align ourselves with the rest of the Western countries [opposing Russia],” the Israeli sources were quoted as saying. “And if there is a way to help stop the bloodshed it is of course of the highest value.”

Bennett said earlier this month that Israel, from the outset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sought to help bring the conflict to an end while protecting its own interests. Israel has tried to avoid jeopardizing its ability to conduct military operations in Syria, which depend on coordination with Moscow, while balancing its ties with Ukraine — which, like Russia, is home to a large Jewish community.

The report comes as Ukrainian presidential advisor and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that talks between Kyiv and Moscow will continue on Wednesday, describing the negotiations as a “very difficult and viscous process.”

“There are fundamental contradictions,” Podolyak wrote. “But there is certainly room for compromise. During the break, work in subgroups will be continued.”