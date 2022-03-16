Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

March 16, 2022 2:14 pm
Mayim Bialik Makes Purim Hamantaschen After Presenting at Critics Choice Awards

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mayim Bialik. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

After presenting at the 27th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jewish actress Mayim Bialik went home to bake hamantaschen cookies for the Jewish holiday of Purim, which begins on Wednesday night.

The two-time Critics’ Choice award winner, who stars in the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” posted a social media video of herself in the kitchen transferring freshly baked, gluten-free hamantaschen, which she made after returning home from the awards show, to a cooling rack.

Recorded by one of her sons, the clip shows the temporary “Jeopardy!” host, 46, speaking about the history and various traditions of Purim, and the symbolism behind the Purim cookies. She ended the video by wishing her Jewish fans a happy Purim and “Chag sameach.”

