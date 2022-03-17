Thursday, March 17th | 15 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Russian Advance Stalls, US Warns China Against Aiding Moscow in Ukraine

Israel’s ‘Kochav Meir’ Field Hospital in Western Ukraine Taking Shape With El Al Airlift

Israel Allocates ‘Significant’ Budget to Develop High-Power Laser to Intercept Rockets, Drones

Anti-Zionist Faculty Fueling Campus Antisemitism, Report Finds

Expressing Unease With Holocaust Comparisons, Ukraine Jewish Leaders Denounce Russian Claims of ‘Denazification’

Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

Stop Teaching Kids to Hate Jews

Energy Independence Is a Bipartisan Issue

Secretary Blinken and the State Department’s Empty Promises to Jews

Kyiv Jews Celebrate Purim Despite Russian Siege: ‘Shushan Is Here’

March 17, 2022 2:11 pm
0

Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

A man waves a flag from a balcony in front of demonstrators attending a rally in support of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Israel’s parliament (Knesset) over Zoom will also be broadcasted at Habima plaza in Tel Aviv.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine’s leader will address the Knesset and government ministers on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported.

The decision to show the speech at the plaza came after officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel asked the Tel Aviv municipality to organize an event that would reach the broader Israeli public.

Last week, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said that he offered to broadcast Zelensky’s address over video link at Habima plaza — in the heart of the coastal city — “so that the Israeli public can hear the President live.”

Related coverage

March 17, 2022 4:38 pm
0

As Russian Advance Stalls, US Warns China Against Aiding Moscow in Ukraine

As Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday that...

Huldai made the offer after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy turned down Ukraine’s request to have Zelensky address the Knesset members in the plenum.

Zelensky will address the Israeli lawmakers individually next week as the Knesset is currently in recess, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s parliament will be one of many across the world that Zelensky will have addressed.

On Wednesday, he spoke virtually to members of the US Congress, again urging the legislators to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In response to Zelensky’s planned speech to the Knesset, Russia’s ambassador to Israel requested an “urgent meeting” with the speaker of the legislative body, Walla! News reported.

The report claimed that Israel is reportedly readying itself for the possibility that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will also request to speak before Israeli lawmakers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.