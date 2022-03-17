Tel Aviv Plaza to Broadcast Zelensky’s Knesset Speech

i24 News – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Israel’s parliament (Knesset) over Zoom will also be broadcasted at Habima plaza in Tel Aviv.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine’s leader will address the Knesset and government ministers on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported.

The decision to show the speech at the plaza came after officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel asked the Tel Aviv municipality to organize an event that would reach the broader Israeli public.

Last week, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said that he offered to broadcast Zelensky’s address over video link at Habima plaza — in the heart of the coastal city — “so that the Israeli public can hear the President live.”

Following President @ZelenskyyUa’s request to address the Israeli people, this morning we offered the Embassy of Ukraine to broadcast the speech at HaBima Square – so that the Israeli public can hear the President live. — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 11, 2022

Huldai made the offer after Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy turned down Ukraine’s request to have Zelensky address the Knesset members in the plenum.

Zelensky will address the Israeli lawmakers individually next week as the Knesset is currently in recess, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s parliament will be one of many across the world that Zelensky will have addressed.

On Wednesday, he spoke virtually to members of the US Congress, again urging the legislators to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.