Thursday, March 17th | 14 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zelensky Urges Germany: Tear Down Wall Dividing Free and Unfree Europe

Iran Defies Western Powers With Work on Near Weapons-Grade Uranium

‘Israel Is Too Complex to Be Reduced to a Tweet,’ Declares US Rep. Torres, Backing Its Approach to Russia-Ukraine War

A Message to the PA: Pay Your Doctors, Not Your Terrorists

Two British-Iranians Fly Out of Iran, Ending Prison Ordeal

Why All Jews Understand Ukraine

Iran Says ‘Two Issues Remain’ on Nuclear Deal Talks

London Radio Station Sanctioned for Playing Jay Electronica Song With Antisemitic Lyrics

‘We Need to Accept Everyone’: Jewish School Under Fire in Ukrainian City of Bila Tserkva Transformed Into Main Aid Center

Mayim Bialik Makes Purim Hamantaschen After Presenting at Critics Choice Awards

March 17, 2022 7:51 am
0

Zelensky Urges Germany: Tear Down Wall Dividing Free and Unfree Europe

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the Bundestag by videolink, Zelensky appealed to Scholz to restore freedom to Ukraine, tapping Germany’s collective memory with reference to the historic 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Zelensky described a new wall “in the middle of Europe between freedom and unfreedom”, which he said Germany had helped build, isolating Ukraine with its business ties to Russia and its previous support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“And this wall is getting bigger with every bomb that falls on Ukraine, with every decision that is not taken,” he added.

Related coverage

March 16, 2022 4:42 pm
0

Iran Defies Western Powers With Work on Near Weapons-Grade Uranium

Iran has defied Western powers by converting some of its uranium enriched to near weapons-grade into a form less easily...

Germany last month halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany.

Recalling former US president Ronald Reagan’s appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelensky told German lawmakers: “That’s what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall.”

“Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war,” he added.

Lawmakers in the Bundestag welcomed Zelensky with a standing ovation and the chamber’s vice president, Katrin Goering-Eckardt, told him: “Your country has chosen democracy, and that’s what (Russian President) Vladimir Putin fears.”

She said Putin was trying to deny Ukraine’s right to exist, adding: “But he has already failed with that.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.