Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans Return to Eastern Europe to Join Ground Efforts as War Rages in Ukraine 

Jewish Ukrainian-born professional ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is planning on returning to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians in need, less than a month after safely escaping his native country that is now in its third week under Russian assault.

“I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse, and I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” professional, 42, said in a recent on-air interview with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper. “Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and join efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way.”

Chmerkovskiy, who is married to fellow professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, did not specify when he plans to return to the region.

He told Cooper he had been in Ukraine “consulting on a couple of TV shows and dance-related projects,” including serving as a judge on a Ukrainian television series competition, when Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24. The Ukrainian-American dancer chronicled on Instagram his experience being in the country before and during the invasion and his observations while finding refuge in Kyiv, and even posted videos while waiting in a bomb shelter with others.

While men between the ages of 18-60 were prohibited from leaving Ukraine under martial law, Chmerkovskiy was allowed to leave the county because he is an American citizen.

Opening up to Cooper about escaping the country, he said, “It wasn’t really a decision to leave, it was more like I got told that I have to go. Ukrainian people, in general, they were waiting for this conflict. They were prepared. It was eight years in the making and that was the whole general feeling since I started [working] in Ukraine in September of last year.”