Undercover Border Police Officer Injured in Drive-By Shooting During Arrest

JNS.org – An Israel Border Police undercover police officer sustained light injuries on Wednesday after being shot during a clash in Jenin, which broke out in the midst of an anti-terror arrest operation.

According to a report by Kan, the officer was evacuated for medical treatment after taking part in the arrest of a suspect named Muamin Nasrati, 28, a former Palestinian security prisoner who previously served three years in an Israeli prison.

During the arrest, tens of rioters launched a disturbance and opened fire at Israeli security forces, as well as hurling explosives at them.

“An armed terrorist arrived in a vehicle and fired at the forces. The officers returned fire, and according to local reports, injured [the gunman],” the report stated.

Meanwhile, tens of Palestinians clashed with the Israel Defense Forces at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus, hurling firebombs and rocks at Israeli security forces, according to Kan.

The disturbance began after IDF soldiers accompanied a group of Jewish worshippers to the site in the northern West Bank. Security forces responded with riot dispersal means.

In recent days, the Palestinian Authority had asked Israel to delay the entrance of the Jewish worshippers to prevent clashes, noted the report, after a Palestinian gunman was killed in Nablus when he opened fire at Border Police undercover officers.