Saturday, March 19th | 16 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel: Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Dies at 94

Zelenskiy Urges Swiss to Target Russian Money ‘Helping to Wage War’ on Ukraine

Russia Uses Hypersonic Missiles in Strike on Ukraine Arms Depot

US Targets Abramovich Plane, 99 Others Over Russia Export Violations

Dozens Dead After Military Barracks Hit in South Ukraine

US Seeks China’s Help to End Russia’s War in Ukraine

European Rights Watchdog Passes Holocaust Education Measure After Russian Exit

At Least 280 People Executed in Iran in 2021, UN Expert Says

Top US House Republican Slams Party Hardliner Over Zelensky ‘Thug’ Comment

French Presidential Candidate Valérie Pécresse Denounces Antisemitism on 10th Anniversary of Deadly Attack at Toulouse Jewish School

March 19, 2022 9:46 am
0

Dozens Dead After Military Barracks Hit in South Ukraine

avatar by i24 News

Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse storing products burned after shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 16, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

i24 News – Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, witnesses told AFP on Saturday while a rescue operation was underway.

“No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks” when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP without providing his last name.

“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble,” he said.

Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people.

Related coverage

March 19, 2022 12:19 pm
0

Zelenskiy Urges Swiss to Target Russian Money ‘Helping to Wage War’ on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and also urged Switzerland to do more...

Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

The military facility located in the north of the city was destroyed after being hit by several rockets Friday morning.

“Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner,” Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said in a video on Saturday, using the Ukrainian nickname for Russian forces.

“A rescue operation is underway,” he added. He did not provide further details, saying he expected to receive official information from the armed forces.

AFP journalists at the site earlier in the day saw the bodies of three people, including a shredded corpse extracted from under the rubble by rescue workers.

A survivor was also pulled out.

“We are continuing to count, but it is impossible to know given the state of the bodies,” a rescuer told AFP.

Mykolaiv’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told local journalists that the city, which had a pre-war population of nearly half a million residents, had been struck from the neighboring region of Kherson, now under Russian control.

For days, the Russians have bombarded Mykolaiv, which lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odesa some 80 miles down the Black Sea coastline.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.