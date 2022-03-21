Tuesday, March 22nd | 19 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Singapore to Open Embassy in Israel for the First Time

Syrian Dictator Assad Calls Zelensky a ‘Zionist Jew’ Who ‘Supports the Nazis’

Tel Aviv University Welcomes First Ukrainian Researcher Under Emergency Scholarship

Three Israelis Taken Prisoner by Russian Forces in Ukraine Released: ‘Anyone Who Supports Ukraine, They Come for Them’

US Secretary of State Highlights Plight of Nearly 10,000 Holocaust Survivors in Ukraine

Staind Frontman Blames George Soros for Russia-Ukraine War, Peddles False Conspiracy Theories in On-Stage Rant

Egypt’s Sisi Hosts Israel’s Bennett, UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed

Colorado to Divest $42 Million From Unilever Over Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

Praising Israel as Historic Example of ‘Resilience,’ Ukrainian Jews Express Disappointment With Jerusalem’s ‘Inhumane’ Restrictions on Refugees

Virginia Tech Jewish Students Condemn Invite of Ex-Academic With ‘History of Harmful, Antisemitic Statements’

March 21, 2022 4:46 pm
0

Singapore to Open Embassy in Israel for the First Time

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meeting his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry

i24 News – Singapore plans to open an embassy in Israel for the first time since the two countries formed official ties decades earlier.

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, and the official informed Lapid that the government intends to officially open an embassy in Tel Aviv.

The two states first established diplomatic relations back in 1965, and though Israel opened its Singapore embassy back in 1968, the city-state did not reciprocate — instead opting for an honorary consulate in Tel Aviv.

Lapid welcomed the news of establishing an official embassy, and explained that the announcement reflects the strong bilateral ties shared by Israel and Singapore.

Related coverage

March 21, 2022 3:39 pm
0

Tel Aviv University Welcomes First Ukrainian Researcher Under Emergency Scholarship

Tel Aviv University said on Sunday that it welcomed its first Ukrainian refugee researcher to campus under an emergency scholarship...

“Singapore’s decision is further evidence of the positive and special relations between the two countries,” the foreign minister said on his official Twitter account.

Israel and Singapore already cooperate in a number of areas – including in technology, trade, investment – and the city-state’s foreign ministry said that establishing an official embassy will “strengthen” these partnerships.

Balakrishnan additionally signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen to pave the way for cooperation between the two states in the field of artificial intelligence, according to a press release from Singapore’s foreign ministry.

During his visit, Balakrishnan also met with a number of Palestinian Authority officials, and announced that Singapore will open a representative office in Ramallah to help coordinate assistance to the PA.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.