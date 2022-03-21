Tuesday, March 22nd | 19 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Singapore to Open Embassy in Israel for the First Time

Syrian Dictator Assad Calls Zelensky a ‘Zionist Jew’ Who ‘Supports the Nazis’

Tel Aviv University Welcomes First Ukrainian Researcher Under Emergency Scholarship

Three Israelis Taken Prisoner by Russian Forces in Ukraine Released: ‘Anyone Who Supports Ukraine, They Come for Them’

US Secretary of State Highlights Plight of Nearly 10,000 Holocaust Survivors in Ukraine

Staind Frontman Blames George Soros for Russia-Ukraine War, Peddles False Conspiracy Theories in On-Stage Rant

Egypt’s Sisi Hosts Israel’s Bennett, UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed

Colorado to Divest $42 Million From Unilever Over Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

Praising Israel as Historic Example of ‘Resilience,’ Ukrainian Jews Express Disappointment With Jerusalem’s ‘Inhumane’ Restrictions on Refugees

Virginia Tech Jewish Students Condemn Invite of Ex-Academic With ‘History of Harmful, Antisemitic Statements’

March 21, 2022 7:15 am
0

Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Israel Good Place for Holding Talks With Russia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.

Zelensky, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel’s parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.

“Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it,” said Zelenskiy, seated at a desk in his trademark khaki T-shirt.

“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.

Related coverage

March 21, 2022 3:05 pm
0

US Secretary of State Highlights Plight of Nearly 10,000 Holocaust Survivors in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday highlighted the plight of elderly Holocaust survivors in Ukraine as they endure the...

“That’s the right place to find peace. If possible.”

In the past week, Bennett has intensified his efforts to bring the two sides together and has spoken on several occasions to both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last week, he flew in secret to Moscow to meet the Kremlin leader.

Zelensky, who is Jewish, also addressed again the Russian accusation that he heads an administration that espouses “Nazism.”

Switching from his usual Ukrainian to Russian in his remarks, he said: “Russian propagandists have a tough job on their hands today. For the first time, a Ukrainian president spoke to the parliament of Israel and, by video recording, to the people of Israel, a Ukrainian accused of Nazism by Moscow.

“This very fact already proves that things are not as Moscow says.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.