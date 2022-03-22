Wednesday, March 23rd | 20 Adar II 5782

March 22, 2022 4:56 pm
0

Israeli Cop Finds Out Sister Among Terrorist’s Victims; Paramedic Declares Own Aunt Dead

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

First responders at the scene of a stabbing attack in Beersheba, Israel. Photo: Screenshot / MDA ISRAEL AMBULANCE SERVICE / HADMAMA via Reuters

An Israeli cop tasked with responding to a terrorist attack in the southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday discovered that his sister was among the four fatalities, while a paramedic who arrived at the scene had to declare his own aunt’s death.

The Magen David Adom paramedic said he was “among the first on the scene, and began to treat an injured, unconscious woman,” Israel’s Walla! News reported.

In the midst of administering treatment, he recounted, “I recognized that she’s my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was without sign of life and we had to declare her death. I was horrified, but I had to continue to function and take care of my uncle, who was on the scene.”

His aunt, 49-year-old Doris Yahbas from Moshav Gilat in southern Israel, was a mother of three children. She will be buried on Wednesday. Her killer, former convict Mohammad Ghaleb Abu al-Qi’an, was shot at the scene.

Another victim was identified as Laura Yitzhak, whose cop brother was on duty at a police station in Beersheba at the time of the attack, Walla! reported. While making his way to the scene, he found out that his sister was among the dead and immediately went to the hospital. Yitzhak was a 43-year-old mother of three daughters and a resident of Beersheba.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that he reached out to the officer to express his sorrow and extend the force’s willingness to assist the bereaved family in whatever way necessary.

