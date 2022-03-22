Wednesday, March 23rd | 20 Adar II 5782

March 22, 2022 8:14 am
Israeli Knesset Members Make First Official Visit to Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli Knesset members Avi Dichter and Nira Shpak were in Indonesia on Monday to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union conference.

This is the first time Israeli MKs have visited the country, with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

Israeli flags were on display in Nusa Dua, Bali, alongside those of another 196 countries, including Arab countries, who were also in attendance.

Dichter (Likud) was elected deputy chairman of the IPU’s High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, which he joined only five months ago.

“We smashed another glass ceiling,” said Dichter in a statement on Monday. “We are forging ties with many delegations, including Arab countries. It is increasingly easier for us to convey Israeli messages, also on political and security issues.”

