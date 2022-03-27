Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Opposition Journalist Targeted With ‘Jewish Pig’ Slur for Critical Coverage of Ukraine War

Iran Struck Iraq Target Over Gas Talks Involving Israel: Officials

Ukraine Talks to Resume; Kremlin Calls Biden Remarks ‘Alarming’

IDF Colonel: ‘Without Computing, Software and Data, Accurate Combat Isn’t Possible’

Instagram Reverses Ban on Anti-Israel Group Without Explanation

Have You Updated Your Samsung Galaxy? Israeli Researchers Find Hacking Loophole

Israeli-Founded Melio Launches Mentoring Program for Women in High Tech Industry

Israel’s PM Bennett Tests Covid Positive Amid Negev Summit

Israel Women’s Ice Hockey Team Makes World Debut at Championships in Serbia

Olympic Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram to Retire From Rhythmic Gymnastics

March 27, 2022 8:42 am
0

‘Israel Loses Less Than 3% of Its Water, It Ranks Fourth in the World’

avatar by Elihay Vidal / CTech

People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel, Nov. 8, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

CTech – Israel’s national water company Mekorot’s next important challenge after managing the water economy and providing it to all residents of the country, is investing in the various digital fields — from cyber companies that will identify and prevent attacks on Israel’s water infrastructure to the use of artificial intelligence to manage data. This is what Chana Herstik Sichel, Mekorot’s chief legal counsel, said during a talk at the Mind the Tech conference in London.

According to her, analyzing and managing millions of data points a day will help the company achieve energy efficiency and great savings. Proper management of the information flowing from the sensors on the company’s sites also helps to monitor water quality continuously, purify water in cases of contamination and improve quality.

“Mekorot was established before the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and the reason was simple — Israel never took water for granted and water was always a top priority. Mekorot is a completely state-owned company, but is listed on the stock exchange with an annual development budget of $400 million and a financial rating of Triple A,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.