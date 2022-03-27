Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Opposition Journalist Targeted With ‘Jewish Pig’ Slur for Critical Coverage of Ukraine War

Iran Struck Iraq Target Over Gas Talks Involving Israel: Officials

Ukraine Talks to Resume; Kremlin Calls Biden Remarks ‘Alarming’

IDF Colonel: ‘Without Computing, Software and Data, Accurate Combat Isn’t Possible’

Instagram Reverses Ban on Anti-Israel Group Without Explanation

Have You Updated Your Samsung Galaxy? Israeli Researchers Find Hacking Loophole

Israeli-Founded Melio Launches Mentoring Program for Women in High Tech Industry

Israel’s PM Bennett Tests Covid Positive Amid Negev Summit

Israel Women’s Ice Hockey Team Makes World Debut at Championships in Serbia

Olympic Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram to Retire From Rhythmic Gymnastics

March 27, 2022 8:37 am
0

Report: Israel’s Gantz Wants to Join Abbas-Abdullah Meeting in Ramallah

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz wants to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah next week, upon the king’s arrival to Ramallah, according to Israeli media reports published Sunday.

The meeting would take place at the same time as the “Negev Summit,” a six-way meeting with top diplomats from the United States, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt. However, the forum between Gantz, Abbas and Abdullah has not been finalized.

Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, was also informally invited to the summit, according to Haaretz, and is expected to be in Ramallah with the king.

Jordanian and Palestinian officials told Haaretz that Safadi isn’t expected to join the Negev Summit.

Related coverage

March 28, 2022 8:22 am
0

IDF Colonel: ‘Without Computing, Software and Data, Accurate Combat Isn’t Possible’

JNS.org - The Israel Defense Forces’ Center of Computing and Information Systems, known by its Hebrew acronym Mamram, is essential...

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was not informed of Gantz’s plan, Channel 13 reported Saturday evening. However, the two plan to meet Sunday to discuss Gantz’s proposal.

Bennett is displeased with Gantz for his failure to tell him of his plans, according to political sources who asked not to be identified via Haaretz.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper said that the event in Ramallah was “not diplomatic but rather security-related. (Gantz) is trying to avoid an escalation at this time,” in an interview with Channel 13.

“The question of (his) participation will be resolved between the prime minister and the defense minister; there is some friction there — I hope it will be resolved in the coming days,” Tropper said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.