Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Hit by Suspected Poisoning: Reports

‘Not Even 20 Years Old’: Thousands Mourn Israeli Officers Killed by ISIS Gunmen

A ‘Disgusting’ Lack of Transparency on the New Iran Nuclear Deal

Hillary Clinton Tries to Rewrite History

Israel’s Arab States Summit Doesn’t Compensate for American Betrayal

In Wake of ISIS Attack, Forum With Arab States Gives Common Enemies ‘Something to Fear,’ Says Lapid

New ADL Report Urges Action Against ‘Fanatically Antisemitic’ Scandinavian Neo-Nazi Organization

Statements Are Not Enough

Russian Opposition Journalist Targeted With ‘Jewish Pig’ Slur for Critical Coverage of Ukraine War

Iran Struck Iraq Target Over Gas Talks Involving Israel: Officials

March 27, 2022 4:00 pm
0

Two Arab Gunmen Kill Two in Israel and Are Shot Dead

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli rescue and security personnel work at the scene of an attack in which people were killed by gunmen on a main street in Hadera, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.

The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 30 miles north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathizers of the group, Israeli security officials said.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Related coverage

March 28, 2022 1:25 pm
0

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Hit by Suspected Poisoning: Reports

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in...

The attack occurred five days after an Arab from southern Israel killed at least four Israelis in a stabbing and car ramming spree in the city of Beersheba, before he was fatally shot by a passerby.

Surveillance camera footage broadcast on Israeli television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in Hadera, raising fears in Israel of a wave of such attacks.

Two members of Israel’s paramilitary border police were killed by the assailants, police said. The two gunmen were shot dead by police officers who had been dining at a nearby restaurant.

“Luckily, our officers managed to neutralize the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack,” national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel’s Kan television.

In Israel’s southern Negev desert, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, three countries that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, convened for a summit with Blinken in attendance.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid “updated the foreign ministers participating in the Negev Summit on the details of the terror attack in Hadera,” the Israeli foreign ministry tweeted.

“All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims & wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” the ministry said.

Israeli security officials have cautioned about an escalation in attacks on Israelis in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April — a volatile period in the past.

Jordan’s King Abdullah is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Monday in what is widely seen in Israel as an attempt to calm tensions ahead of the holiday period, which also includes Easter and Passover.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.