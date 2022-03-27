US, Israel Still See ‘Eye to Eye’ on Preventing a Nuclear Iran, Blinken Says in Jerusalem

The US and Israel expressed a commitment to work together to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, regardless of whether the 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers is revived in the coming days.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Sunday that on Iran’s nuclear program the US and Israel see “eye to eye.”

“We are both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is another reminder of why this is so important,” Blinken said following a meeting with Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. “The US will continue to stand up to Iran when it threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners and will continue to work with Israel to counter its aggressive behavior throughout the region.”

Blinken reaffirmed that the US views a return to full implementation of the original 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – which Israel opposes — as the best way to put Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box.”

“But whether there’s a JCPOA or not our commitment to the core principle of Iran never acquiring a nuclear weapon is unwavering,” Blinken asserted. “We will continue to coordinate closely with our Israeli partners on the way forward.”

Lapid echoed Blinken’s commitment to work together despite their differences on containing Iran’s nuclear enrichment ambitions.

“We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship,” Lapid said. “Iran is not an Israeli problem. The world cannot afford for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to continue spreading terror around the globe.”

At the same time, Lapid warned that “Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything.”

“From our point of view, the Iranian threat is not theoretical. The Iranians want to destroy Israel. They will not succeed. We will not let them,” he exclaimed.

Blinken called cooperation with Israel “essential,” as Iran continues to engage in a range of destabilizing activities across the region and beyond.

“Indeed, those activities have multiplied since our withdrawal from the JCPOA via proxies, and by Iran itself,” Blinken noted. “These include mounting terrorist attacks by the Houthis on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia in the United Arab Emirates, attacks enabled by Iran, and of course, its ongoing support for Hamas.”

Blinken and Lapid met hours before traveling to the south of the country, where they will participate in the two-day historic Negev summit alongside the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco. The summit comes after Israel in 2020 formalized diplomatic ties with UAE, Bahrain and Morocco with the support of the US, under the so-called Abraham Accords.

“A more stable, integrated region gives us a stronger foundation for addressing shared threats like these,” Blinken said. “That is why we are fully committed to expanding cooperation through the Abraham Accords.”

During their meeting, Blinken was updated on Israel’s efforts to stop Russia’s war on Ukraine, including sanctions implementation and attempts at mediation. He also spoke via video with Israeli volunteer doctors at the recently opened Israeli field hospital in Ukraine.

“We very much appreciate the foreign minister’s unequivocal condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, and the commitment that Israel will not be used in any way to bypass sanctions targeting Russia,” Blinken commended. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has dedicated substantial energy to trying to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict, something we very much support.”

“The people of Israel are standing with Ukraine in so many ways,” he added.

Lapid also thanked the US administration for this month’s approval of a $1 billion package to fund interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

“These are vital components of our national security, my friend, you’re making the lives of my children safe,” Lapid said.