March 28, 2022 2:48 pm

March 28, 2022 2:48 pm
‘An Unjust Fight for Survival’: Proposed Israeli Law Provides Historic Support for Local Music Industry

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli recording artists with Israel’s Minister of Culture and Sport Hili Tropper in Jerusalem in March 2022. Photo: Nacht Family Foundation.

Top Israeli recording artists met with the country’s minister of culture and sport last week to present a draft bill that would provide direct financial support to the music industry for the first time in Israeli history.

As part of Israel’s Music Law, a budget would be dedicated to stabilizing and preserving the industry, which employs about 150,000 people.

“I don’t want great artists to feel as though they are being suffocated in an unjust fight for survival,” recording artist Miri Mesika said during the meeting in Jerusalem. Others in attendance included artists Micha Sheetrit, Shuli Rand, Kobi Oz, Shai Tsabari, and Nitzan Zeira.

Also present was Inbar Nacht, president of the Nacht Family Foundation, which leads the team of attorneys who worked on the proposed legislation for the past year.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for Israeli artists like myself to create artistically authentic Israeli songs. This must change,” said Rand.

Culture and Sport Minister Hili Tropper reiterated his support for the artists and the bill, saying, “I am confident that our fruitful cooperation … will continue.”

The head of Nacht Philanthropic Ventures, Nachman Rosenberg, who also attended the meeting, thanked Tropper for supporting a “historic initiative to preserve our national culture.”

“We are not seeking handouts, but rather cooperation in making Israel’s music industry stable and sustainable,” he added.

