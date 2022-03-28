Monday, March 28th | 25 Adar II 5782

March 28, 2022 7:52 am
Olympic Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram to Retire From Rhythmic Gymnastics

avatar by JNS.org

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Individual All-Around – Final – Rotation 4 – Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Linoy Ashram of Israel in action with ribbon. Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson.

JNS.org – Israeli rhythmic gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram is expected to announce her retirement from competitive sports in the coming days, according to Ynet.

The 22-year-old native of Rishon Letzion has won 123 medals throughout her successful five-year career, including six medals at the European Championship and 12 more at the World Championship. She took home the gold in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, breaking Russia’s long-standing reign in the sport.

Ashram is the first and only Israeli woman to win an Olympic gold medal. Two other Israeli athletes have won Olympic golds: fellow gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who also won his gold medal in Tokyo Games; and windsurfer Gal Fridman, who took first place in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation has already offered Ashram a job on the coaching staff of Israel’s national team alongside her longtime coach Ayelet Zussman.

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper wished Ashram the best of luck in the future while also praising the athlete as “a role model in Israeli sports who has attained unprecedented achievements.”

“Linoy leaves Israeli sports a glorious career, which will serve as a role model for young girls who play sports and see her as an inspiring figure,” he said. “Linoy, thank you. Much luck down the road!”

