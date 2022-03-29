Wednesday, March 30th | 27 Adar II 5782

Techstars Tel Aviv Unveils First Class of 2022

CTech – Techstars Tel Aviv, the local branch of the international mentorship network, has announced the lineup for its first accelerator program of 2022. The program, led by Hilla Ovil-Brenner, an entrepreneur who founded three companies and spearheaded the Barclays-Techstars joint program in Israel, includes 12 early-stage companies.

Techstars Tel Aviv said that it has placed a particular focus this year on startups led by female CEOs and other minority groups. “The accelerator holds that equal representation across the tech ecosystem is crucial, and aims to combine world class resources to inspire the next-generation of Israeli tech disruptors,” wrote Ovil-Brenner.

The companies that will participate in the upcoming program have various innovative technological solutions. From an early-childhood education platform in Arabic, to a unique testing environment for software developers, to a social impact as a service e-commerce solution.

The Techstars Tel Aviv First Class of 2022 include the following startups:

Valid.It

The startup has created a database of approved ingredient suppliers for ingredients considered to be at high-risk for being genetically modified or contaminated by artificial dyes that are banned in foods.

+SCALE

The company offers a solution that transitions procurement for suppliers and buyers and transforms manual or partially digitized work methods into a fully-digitized process.

Pledger Giving App

The social impact as a service for e-commerce stores makes it easy for any store to team up with amazing causes and grow through charitable giving.

Platera.ai

The company helps overcome the generic sales cycle with a machine-learning based sales analytics tool that uses behavioral signal processing to characterize buyer persona.

Synergym.Ai

The psychology-based AI platform serves as a “virtual sport psychologist” for personal trainers and their clients.

Testory

The startup has created a unique testing environment for software developers and testers that facilitates easier mapping and automatic generation of test cases for better coverage of a given system’s functional elements.

Beez Tech

The Quiz Beez is an “edutainment” platform that helps users increase their cognitive abilities and boost intelligence through fun games.

Dodo Smart

Dodo Smart works with educators, psychiatrists, therapists, and linguistic professionals to create a playful learning experience for preschool children in Arabic.

Luzverde

Luzverde and its “credit sales as a service” model enable merchants to qualify their clients better at the point of sale and provide instant responses.

Calosense

The company’s platform provides ongoing remote support for bariatric care and other long-term conditions, leading to greater patient adherence to treatment protocol and a significant increase in positive clinical results.

Eco-Price

The advanced, AI-based shopping comparison engine can give consumers the power to cross-analyze the most popular shopping websites around the world.

Price backers

The platform helps generate extra profit for e-commerce merchants using automated, scalable cashback technological solutions.

