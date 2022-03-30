A Jewish Artist Finds Inspiration in Zelensky

New York artist Michelle Palatnik loves to draw faces, and while watching a mesmerizing speech by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, she decided to do his portrait. Palatnik’s father is from Odessa, and she said the leader’s speech the night of the Russian invasion was powerful.

“A lot of people thought this wouldn’t happen but it was Putin’s plan all along,” she said. “Our fear is his weapon. That’s why Zelensky is such a powerful figure. He didn’t let fear overcome him. Seeing a leader on the verge of tears as he notices his country is alone against a monster and then regaining his power and projecting strength was very moving.”

Using graphite pencils, the portrait of the president took about 12-15 hours. She said she drew him so that he is looking at the viewer, and perhaps hoping people can help.

She urged the US government to do as much as possible.

“I think we should provide all the weapons we can for Ukraine, but of course not do what we think will escalate to a nuclear war,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t do more. We have to go to the limit of what we can do that won’t put America in a direct war with Russia.”

Palatnik said her mother’s family was pushed out of what is now Ukraine due to the Nazi occupation, and wound up in Azerbaijan and settling in Baku. Palatnik said her parents were never able to have a bar or bat mitzvah, but she was happy to have a bat-mitzvah, being born in America. She began her fascination with art as soon as she could hold a pencil. She became a professional artist and opened an online art school during the pandemic

“Making art is therapeutic, just as viewing it can be cathartic,” she said.

Palatnik said she hopes for peace, but admitted it is hard to know how that could take place.

“I feel like it depends on the Russian people; we don’t know how many of them see through the propaganda and false narratives,” she said.

“We have been oppressed and hunted throughout history,” she said. “I think as Jews we are too aware of violence and as a people, we have a history of standing up for morality and must continue to do so. We have a beautiful culture that values family and education. My parents did not have an opportunity to practice Judaism openly and I am lucky to be able to.” Palatnik went to Hebrew school and enjoys the beauty of Shabbat.

She said that people must remember that events don’t happen in isolation.

“China is watching and [could] move to take Taiwan,” she said. “Ukrainians are holding the fort while Putin is knocking on the door of the free world. What will be the answer?”

The New York University graduate has taught hundreds of art students over the years. Her relatives in Ukraine have fled to Poland or Moldova. She said her grandmother told her she should visit Odessa.

“My hope is that it will still be standing and one day I’ll be able to,” she said.

The author is a writer based in New York.