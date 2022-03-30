Thursday, March 31st | 28 Adar II 5782

March 30, 2022 8:06 am
At Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv, Israeli Minister Announces Skies are Open

Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov announced on Tuesday that Israel would no longer close its skies to tourists—meaning all are welcome to arrive.

Speaking at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) 2022 at Tel Aviv’s Expo exhibition grounds, Razvozov said: “I am proud to announce that after conversations with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, we agreed that there is no possibility of closing the skies to tourists.”

“Certainty is important for the tourism industry,” he said.

IMTM opened its doors on Tuesday with the participation of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism, which is hosting dozens of leading travel agents, bloggers and influencers from around the country.

Razvozov opened IMTM at the official ceremony in the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Tourism Ministry Director-General Dani Shahar, ministers and directors-general from tourism ministries from around the world, as well as leading members of the Israel tourism industry.

