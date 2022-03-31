City Harvest Kicks Off Annual Passover Food Drive Amid Rising Prices

JNS.org – City Harvest, New York’s largest food rescue organization, kicked off its annual citywide Passover Food Drive this week to help feed Jewish families across New York City who will be celebrating the holiday.

All items collected during the Passover Food Drive will be delivered to 24 kosher food programs through organizations such as Masbia and Bnai Raphael Chesed across the five boroughs that partner with City Harvest, including in neighborhoods such as Flatbush, Kew Garden Hills, Forest Hills, Borough Park, Flat Lands and the Financial District.

According to a recent report from the UJA Federation of New York, 30 percent of Jewish households across the city live near or below the poverty line. The pandemic and current surging food prices have added fiscal stress to these families and individuals.

Last year, the holiday drive raised more than 23,000 pounds of kosher-for-Passover food.

Those interested in participating can:

Run a traditional canned food drive by collecting non-perishable kosher foods such as tuna, salmon, sardines and peanut butter in a central location for pick up by one of City Harvest’s trucks (they must be 50 pounds or above to be picked up).

Run an online food drive through City Harvest partner #GiveHealthy by building an online food-drive page to allows participants to purchase fresh produce and nonperishable kosher items to be delivered directly to the City Harvest warehouse.

