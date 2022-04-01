New Report Lifts Lid on Concerning Levels of Antisemitism in New Zealand

A new report has revealed both disturbing levels of antisemitism and ignorance of Jewish history and culture in New Zealand.

The survey of antisemitism in New Zealand in 2021 — conducted by the New Zealand Jewish Council (NZJC) — found that 63 percent of respondents held at least one antisemitic view.

“There are many different forms and sources of antisemitism but if you boil it down to the most basic, it has remained this — it’s the idea that Jewish people have too much control and too much power,” Juliet Moses, a spokesperson for the NZJC, told local broadcaster One News.

The survey revealed that large numbers of New Zealanders knew too little to venture an opinion on the 18 statements about Jews and Israel that were presented to them. The statements included classical antisemitic and contemporary anti-Zionist tropes: “Jews have too much power in financial markets,” “Jews in NZ are more loyal to Israel than to New Zealand,” “Israeli government policies are similar to those of the Nazi regime.”

