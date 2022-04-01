Saturday, April 2nd | 1 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Two-Month Truce in Major Breakthrough

Students at Ohio State University Push Back Against ‘Emergency’ BDS Measure

NYU ‘Deeply Disappointed’ in MESA, Urges Reversal of Academic Boycott of Israel

To Stop Online Hate, Big Tech Must Let Those Being Targeted Lead the Way

Beinart Is Back at New York Times With Column Assailing Defense Contractor Work as Unethical

Israeli Actor Michael Aloni on ‘Jewish Revenge’ at US Premiere of ‘Plan A’ Film About Holocaust Survivors’ Plot Against Germans

Israeli-German Sci-Fi Series Set to Film at Space Center in Israel’s Negev Simulating Life on Mars

Security Guard at Ohio Jewish Day School Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

‘We Will Overcome,’ Says Bennett as Israeli Military, Police Step Up Efforts to Counter Terror Wave

No Need for an App

April 1, 2022 9:22 am
0

Saudi Arabia Responded Positively to UN truce for Yemen, Official Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke billows from a Saudi Aramco’s petroleum storage facility after an attack in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Saudi Arabia has responded positively to a ceasefire proposal for Yemen presented by United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg, a Saudi official said on Thursday.

Grundberg has said he was engaging with warring parties in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for seven years, to reach a truce for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which starts this weekend.

“We responded positively to his truce and we are supporting his truce proposal,” the official said in a statement.

Riyadh has struggled to extricate itself from the conflict that is seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Related coverage

April 1, 2022 4:31 pm
0

Yemen’s Warring Parties Agree on Two-Month Truce in Major Breakthrough

The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed a nationwide truce, which would...

Grundberg met on Thursday with the Houthi chief negotiator in Muscat and the Saudi-backed government’s prime minister in Riyadh to discuss the truce and “humanitarian measures to ease the freedom of movement of individuals and essential commodities to, from and within Yemen,” his office said on Twitter.

Two sources familiar with the matter had said the UN proposal, backed by the United States, was for a temporary truce in exchange for allowing fuel ships to dock at Houthi-held Hodeidah port and a small number of commercial flights to operate from Sanaa airport.

The coalition has imposed sea and air restrictions on areas held by the Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The coalition intervened months later.

A nationwide ceasefire is needed to restart stalled political negotiations to end the conflict which has killed tens of thousands and left 80% of Yemen’s population reliant on aid.

“We want to create a positive and dynamic atmosphere to push the Yemenis towards peace … There can be no peace without a dialogue with the Houthis,” said the Saudi official, whose country is hosting allied Yemeni parties in Gulf Cooperation Council-sponsored talks in the kingdom.

The Houthis shunned the talks for not being in a “neutral country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.